Community Postings: Independent Party Caucus ... and more

Independent Party Caucus Sept. 3

The Chairman of they Independent Party of Connecticut, Michael Telesca, hereby gives official notice, pursuant to CGS 9-452a, that the Independent Party will be holding a caucus in the Town of Fairfield for the purposes of endorsing and nominating candidates for Fairfield municipal offices for the November 5, 2019 municipal elections. The party will be nominating candidates for First Selectman, Selectman, Board of Finance and Board of Education. The caucus will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. at Ludlowe High School, 785 Unquowa Road, Fairfield, Cafeteria

Life Long Learners

Life Long Learners of Fairfield announces its course curriculum and access for registration for Fall 2019. A total of 18 courses in two sessions on a variety of interesting subjects. Session #1 is from September 3 to October 21; Session #2 is from October 15 to November 25. Course details and registration materials are available on the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities web site: https://fairfieldct.org/bigelowcenter Courses are available to all interested persons, regardless of residency. Fees for courses are very reasonable.

‘Boots & BBQ Bash’

Bringing a taste of Southern food and fun to Southport, Trinity Episcopal Church today announced that it will hold a new, community-wide fundraiser — the Boots & BBQ Bash — on Saturday night, Sept. 28. To accommodate the large number of attendees anticipated, the event will be held across the street from the Church, in the auditorium at Pequot Library. The event is open to all; no affiliation with the Church is required. Onsite babysitting will be provided by Trinity’s Youth Group during the fundraiser. Boots & BBQ Bash will be a casual and fun evening out, featuring a Southern-style BBQ buffet and drinks, dancing to country, southern rock, and other dance music, as well as a live auction. Auction items will include a variety of one-of-a-kind experiences, including a Vermont cabin getaway, fly fishing lessons, small plane flights, and an aerial climbing package for 10, to name a few. All proceeds will go to support the Church’s year-round operations.Tickets are $45 per person, which includes one drink. Cowboy boots are encouraged, but not required.

‘Transgender 101’

You’re probably hearing the word ‘transgender’ more often, but do you really understand what it’s all about? Join Jill Celentano for a comfortable and informal presentation about what it means to be transgender on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Jill will discuss the coming out process, the acceptance process, and right and wrong questions to ask transgender people. Jill transitioned three years ago and she will share her personal journey, victories and hardships. There will be time to ask questions at the end of the presentation. Registration is requested. Jill Celentano is an advocate for the transgender community. She speaks at various venues across New England, including libraries, conferences, support groups and medical facilities. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free. To register, or for more information about this and other programs, visit us online at: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, or call 203-256-3160.

