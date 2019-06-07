Community Postings: Library Summer Challenge ... and more

Summer Challenge at Library

It’s almost summertime and the reading is easy. This year’s Summer Challenge, “A Universe of Stories,” calls Fairfielders of all ages — children, teens and adults — to reach our community goal of 1 million points To achieve our town goal, we will be using Beanstack, an online program that makes keeping track of individual and family reading and activities super easy. Visit our website at https://fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/summerreading/ for more information on creating your account and registering for your age specific program.

The Library is having a Summer Challenge Kickoff Party at Penfield Beach, 323 Beach Road, on Thursday, June 20, from 10 a.m. until noon. This is an all ages event. Stop by to register for the Summer Challenge and stay on to play games or just spend time at the beach. No need to register, but you do need to have a beach sticker to park.

MS Support Group

The next meeting of the Fairfield MS Support Group will be on Wednesday, June 12. Started in July 2018 and held the second Wednesday of the month at the Carolton Outpatient Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, 360 Mill Plain Road, Fairfield from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the is open to any person with MS, friends, family and caretakers as well as medical professionals & students. The goal is to offer a friendly, supportive environment for those with MS and those affected by it.

Occasional guest speakers join the monthly group. On July 10, Dr. Franklin Brown, Ph.D, ABPP-CN, Chief of Division of Neurology, Department of Neurology, Yale University will be the speaker. Dr. Brown will be presenting Cognitive Problems in MS: assessing and improving. Time will be available for discussion and questions. Light snacks will be served. Building and Parking is Handicapped Accessible. RSVP for speaker.

For more information, contact Ellen at 203-367-2422 or email FairfieldMSsg@gmail.com

‘Barnum’ musical at Fairfield Museum

On Thursday, June 27; Friday, June 28, Saturday, June 29, “Barnum: An American Musical” will be performed at the Fairfield Museum. The musical pays tribute and celebrates the life of P.T. Barnum. Javier Colon will be the lead in this production along with a cast of 50 actors and actresses. Javier was the winner of the inaugural season of “The Voice” on NBC. In addition, stand-up comedian and actress Lisa Lampanelli, will have a cameo appearance. Both stars grew up in Fairfield County. Opening night gala reception on June 27 starts at 6 p.m. with dinner and a cocktail party, live and silent auction items, plus 8 p.m. show at $125 per person. Free admission for June 28 show at 7:30 p.m. and June 29 shows at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. First come, first serve for free performances. VIP seating also available for June 28 and 29 shows at $50 per person.

