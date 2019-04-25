Carol Fitzgerald Carol Fitzgerald Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Community Postings: Library to celebrate readers ... and more 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Library to celebrate readers

Join the Fairfield Public Library for a convivial evening as it celebrates Fairfield’s fabulous readers. The library welcomes back special guest Carol Fitzgerald, founder and president of The Book Report Network. She will share some of the hottest new titles that are musts for you or for your book club's what-to-read-next-list. She will also take participants on a tour of the website readinggroupguides.com. Come on your own or bring your book club. This program takes place on Tuesday, April 30, at 7 p.m. in the Memorial Room at the Main Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Registration is requested.

All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free. To register, or for more information about this and other programs, visit us online at: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, or call 203-256-3160.

Child psychiatrist to speak

Child psychiatrist Ilano Karpenos, MD, will speak at the next meeting of NAMI Fairfield on Wednesday, May 1 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Road, Fairfield.

In this discussion you will learn answers to the following questions: What is anxiety? How prevalent is it, and how does it affect functioning? Is it a personality trait or a biochemical disorder? How do I recognize it in my child and how should I deal with it? How are anxious children treated? and Will my child always be anxious?

Karpenos will leave plenty of time for questions and audience participation.

Arts Association to meet

The Fairfield County Arts Association will meet Thursday, May 9, at 7 p.m. in the Roger Ludlowe Middle School Team Room 292, Fairfield.

The featured presenter will be Stratford resident Christina Blais, an art quilter whose subject matter includes the physical, spiritual and social worlds as she knows them. In her work reflecting nature, she seeks to convey divine creation in all of its beauty, simplicity and complexity. She takes on prejudice, civil rights, and her favorite subject is her dog.

Non-members are welcome to attend. For more information visit www.fairfieldcountyartists.com or call Alice Katz at 203-259-8026.

Jazz, ragtime pianist to perform

Music lovers from Fairfield, Bridgeport, Westport, Southport and the surrounding area are invited to enjoy a special jazz and ragtime piano performance at Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Avenue at the Corner of Center Street, Southport, CT (Exit 19 off of i-95) on Saturday, May 18 at 4 p.m.

Renowned pianist Tony Caramia will lead the program, called Piano Potpourri, in which he will play works in multiple styles, including ragtime (early 1900s), novelty piano (from the 20s), and contemporary jazz arrangements and improvisations on well-known tunes. His program will include 16 composers (eight men, eight women), including Joplin, Boulanger, Gershwin, and Marian McPartland.

