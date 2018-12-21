Rebecca Inwood, second from left, was congratulated by Armando Goncalves, Southern Connecticut Market presiden at People’s United Bank, at left; Richard E. Sebastian Jr., president and CEO of The Kennedy Center, second from right; and Karen Galbo, executive director of the People’s United Community Foundation, right. less Rebecca Inwood, second from left, was congratulated by Armando Goncalves, Southern Connecticut Market presiden at People’s United Bank, at left; Richard E. Sebastian Jr., president and CEO of The Kennedy ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Community Postings: Resident honored for artistic talent; Artisan Restaurant offers holiday menu 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Resident honored for artistic talent

Kennedy Center artist Rebecca Inwood, of Fairfield, was recognized for her outstanding artistic talent at The Kennedy Center “A Unique Perspective” Calendar Reception.

This annual event was recently held at Gallery@999 in the Margaret E. Morton Government Center in Bridgeport, with over 250 guests. Her artwork, “Rainbow,” was featured in June. People’s United Community Foundation was the top sponsor of the calendar.

Rebecca Inwood, second from left, was congratulated by Armando Goncalves, Southern Connecticut Market President, People’s United Bank, at left, Richard E. Sebastian, Jr., President and CEO of The Kennedy Center, second from right, and Karen Galbo, Executive Director of the People’s United Community Foundation, right.

Artisan Restaurant offers holiday menu

Executive chef and partner Frederic Kieffer, of Artisan Restaurant, Tavern and Garden has established the menu for the 2018 Holiday Season.

The signature Swedish Christmas Plate will be made available once again, as well as the seafood chowder comprised of lobster, oysters and clams with fennel croutons. Also, a burratina and baked dates with a moscatel reduction has been listed.

The Winter Garden Risotto with warm beets, winter squash, watercress and ginger glaze follows as an entree along with the grilled prime New York steak and shrimp ravioli. Finally, a eggnog creme brulee is being offered as one of the many special holiday desserts. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant at 203-307-4222.

The holiday menu will be available Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from noon to 7 p.m. at the restaurant at 2775 Old Post Road in Fairfield.

Community leaders welcome Barnum Festival ringmaster at pasta dinner

Excitement and anticipation was in the air as over 200 Barnum Festival supporters welcomed and congratulated Martin D. Schwartz, of Fairfield, as the 71st ringmaster of the Barnum Festival. For over 40 years, he has been a long-time community leader and advocate. Schwartz recently retired as president and CEO of The Kennedy Center.

Meet the Ringmaster Dinner, the kickoff event of one of the region’s best-loved annual traditions, recently took place to a packed, enthusiastic crowd at Testo’s Restaurant in Bridgeport. The dinner was donated by Testo’s and Luigi’s provided an assortment of Italian desserts.

As an added bonus, nearly a dozen former Ringmasters from the past 25 years were in attendance to show their support.

“We are happy to have Martin Schwartz as the 2019 Barnum Festival Ringmaster,” said Armando Goncalves, market president of People’s United Bank and president of the Barnum Festival Board of Directors. “We are looking forward to building on this year’s theme ‘Everyone Counts,’ which aligns with PT Barnum’s legacy to bring fun and laughter to everyone.”

