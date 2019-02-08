One of the adventure photographs that will be on display during the IMAGES exhibition. One of the adventure photographs that will be on display during the IMAGES exhibition. Photo: Contributed Photo By Jen Edney /Edney Epics Photo: Contributed Photo By Jen Edney /Edney Epics Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Community Postings: Samuel Staples registration; ‘Make Your Mark’ exhibition; and more 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Images Photography Show

The Fairfield Museum is pleased to continue celebrating the exceptional work of talented photographers from across the region through the Images 2019 Juried Photography Show, which opens on Thursday, Feb. 28. A jury of three professional photographers will select approximately 40 photographs for the exhibition, and the selected photos will be shown alongside the inspiring work of adventure photographer Jen Edney. All of the images will be on display at the Fairfield Museum through April 28 in the Jacky Durrell Meeting Hall and the Ruth Carlson Horn Gallery.

The public is invited to an Opening Reception & Giving Day Event on Feb. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Museum, 370 Beach Road. The party will feature local food, specialty beverages courtesy of Fairfield’s Bigelow Tea, and entertainment provided by Fairfield musician Billy Ruegger. The jurors, Douglas Foulke, Brad Smith, and Edney, along with First Selectman Mike Tetreau, will be in attendance. At the reception, every submission to the 2019 contest will be featured in a slideshow, and the jury will announce the best in show photographs in both the Professional/Serious Amateur and Student categories. They will also award honorable mentions. The Professional/Serious Amateur winner will receive their own exhibition at Southport Galleries on a date to be determined by the gallery. The Student winner will receive a professional portfolio review with Philip Trager.

Samuel Staples Registration

Samuel Staples Elementary School, 515 Morehouse Road, Easton, will be distributing registration packets for the 2019-2020 school year on Tuesday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration packets can be returned on Tuesday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. At the time of registration, parents will be required to submit a copy of their child’s birth certificate and proof of residency, in the form of a recorded deed or notarized affidavit. All children who will be five years of age on or before January 1, 2020, are eligible for enrollment.

Lancer Legacy Gala

Notre Dame-Fairfield will be hosting its Lancer Legacy Gala on Saturday, March 16, at the Waterview in Monroe. This event is a celebration honoring Notre Dame's 62-year history of helping students grow in character, faith and intellect. The evening will include cocktails, dinner and a silent auction, as well as the presentation of the Lancer Legacy Awards and Alumni and Athletic Hall of Fame inductions. The event is open to the public and all proceeds will benefit the students of Notre Dame. For tickets, sponsorship, donations and additional information, visit notredame.ejoinme.org/2019Gala or contact us at 203-372-6521.

‘Make Your Mark’ exhibition

Read Full Article