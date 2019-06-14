Community Postings: Teen Coding Camp ... and more

Teen Coding Camp

Register for a Teen Coding Camp at the Fairfield Public Library Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. each day. Learn the basics of Python, a versatile, modern programming language you can use to write an app, build a website, analyze data, control a robot or even to build a self-driving car. You can use Python to design graphics, build games and work with STEM subjects like cryptography, biology, science, AI and robotics. If you have a cool idea, you can use Python to build it. Join us for this fun and interactive class for teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required (https://fplct.librarymarket.com/node/8660). Attendance at all sessions is requested. Instructor Dr. Varghese John (VJ) is an experienced technologist with extensive scientific research experience and a love for learning and teaching. He has led large global technology teams in delivering innovative solutions to complex problems for leading financial service organizations.

Film preview at library

Join the Fairfield Public Library for an advance preview of “Chasing the Moon,” a 4-part documentary on the space race by Robert Stone that will air on PBS in July. We will see a portion of Part 1: A Place Beyond the Sky. It’s 1961, and as the rivalry with the Soviet Union intensifies, President Kennedy publicly champions America’s space program but privately has concerns about the cost. This screening includes a talk by NASA ambassador Andy Poniros. His presentation will include a discussion of the infancy of the space race with the Soviet Union through to the Apollo program that sent 24 people to the moon. This film screening and talk will take place on Monday, June 24 from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Rotary Room at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Registration is requested.

Narcan training

Connecticut has been confronted with the opioid crisis which has led to an increase in opioid related deaths. Since January 2019, there have already been approximately 12 emergency room visits, of Fairfield residents, for a suspected opioid related drug overdoses.

In an effort to combat this issue, the Fairfield Health Department along with Fairfield CARES, and The HUB: Behavioral Health Action Organization for Southwestern CT will be hosting a Narcan training on Tuesday, June 25 at the Fairfield Public Library from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Memorial Room. This training is FREE of charge and a limited number of Narcan kits will be available to attendees. Individuals can register for the Narcan training by going to Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-narcan-training-fairfield-cares-community-coalition-registration-62653451159 .

Summer Challenge at Library

Read Full Article