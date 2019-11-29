Front row from left, Mark Barnhart, Fairfield director of economic development; Nancy Carberry, former Fairfield chief of staff; Jay Tolisano, CCM branch manager; and Beverly Balaz, president of Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. Back row, CCM's Susan Holland, Aimee Merritt, and Elizabeth Eckman less Front row from left, Mark Barnhart, Fairfield director of economic development; Nancy Carberry, former Fairfield chief of staff; Jay Tolisano, CCM branch manager; and Beverly Balaz, president of Fairfield ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close CrossCountry Mortgage opens Fairfield office 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC (CCM), a nationwide mortgage lender based in Brecksville, Ohio, celebrated its new office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Jay Tolisano Team on Nov. 13 at 46 Miller St, #1 in Fairfield.

“This new space has an open floor plan that allows us to better host events, and it is in the heart of the town, so we can partake in local community events,” said Jay Tolisano, CCM branch manager. “Plus, we are conveniently located for our employees and clients. We look forward to being an integral part of Northern Fairfield Country and New Haven County while maintaining a strong presence in lower Fairfield County,” Tolisano continued.

In addition to providing a variety of home purchase and refinance programs, the branch hosts the Connecticut edition of a nationwide show on American Dream TV about lifestyle and real estate. “Our new space provides much better sound quality than our last office. We plan to turn some space into a studio to record segments for our show,” said Susan Holland, CCM business development specialist.

CCM held a lunch and learn for several local realtors prior to opening up the event to clients, business leaders, town officials, and members of the local chambers of commerce. To learn more about the CCM Fairfield branch/Jay Tolisano team and its services, visit www.YourHomeLoanResource.com.

Founded in 2003 by CEO Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr., CrossCountry Mortgage LLC is a nationwide mortgage lender with licenses in all 50 states.