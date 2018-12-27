Search 
Fri Dec 28 2018

Friday, December 28 News
News

Danbury man charged with violating protective order

Humberto J Rocha | on

FAIRFIELD — Hamilton Pereira-Neves, 43, was charged with violating a protective order last Sunday evening, police said.

According to a police report, Pereira-Neves confronted an individual at a local restaurant Dec. 23 who had a protective order against him. Pereira-Neves was asked repeatedly to leave and only did so after police were called, the report said.

Pereira-Neves posted a $500 bond after being charged with violating a protective order and was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 24.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com
Humberto J Rocha|Reporter
       

