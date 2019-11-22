Adam Morton. Adam Morton. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien man charged with train station assault 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Adam Morton, a 48-year-old Darien man, was arrested on warrant for an alleged assault at the Southport Train Station in September.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 21, police received reports of a man being assaulted while standing on the sidewalk outside of the Southport Train Station waiting for a car service.

Detectives reviewed the surveillance video of the area, which showed that shortly before the assault, the victim allegedly exited a nearby restaurant with a female friend and stood on the sidewalk while awaiting a car service.

The video showed two men and two women walking past the victim on the sidewalk and entering a vehicle. The vehicle allegedly pulled adjacent to the sidewalk, and a man later identified as Adam Morton exited the vehicle and engaged in what looked to be a confrontation, police said.

The surveillance then showed Morton shove the victim, who made several attempts to push back, until Morton allegedly began to punch him in the face, according to reports. The victim ultimately fell to the ground while Morton continued to punch him, police said, and Morton then allegedly fled the scene in the vehicle.

During the investigation, detectives spoke with the Darien Police Department regarding Morton. Darien detectives provided an arrest report from 2018, in which Morton was charged with a domestic violence incident after he allegedly ripped a necklace off his girlfriend and flipped furniture over in the home that they shared together, Darien police said.

On Nov. 20, Morton arrested on a warrant at the Fairfield Police Department and charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. He was released on a $15,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Dec. 4.

