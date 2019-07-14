MaryEllen Waleole of Easton grabs a phone shot of a piece at the opening reception for the show "Diversity" at the Bruce Kershner Gallery at Fairfield Library on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. MaryEllen Waleole of Easton grabs a phone shot of a piece at the opening reception for the show "Diversity" at the Bruce Kershner Gallery at Fairfield Library on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close ‘Diversity’ art show at Fairfield Library 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Four different mediums from four different artists melded Friday evening, July 12, when the Bruce S. Kershner Art Gallery at the Fairfield Public Library held a reception for its newest show — “Diversity.”

Despite the political implications of the show’s title, it’s really more a creative mélange of four area creators, including Fairfield model sculptor Tom Scippa, digital artist Michele Hubler of Black Rock in Bridgeport, photographer Charles Hall of Windsor Locks, and visual artist Carol Bloch of Trumbull.

“We had a flood back in November,” said Liz Tardif, gallery manager. Consequently, two of the artists were unable to exhibit at that time.

“It’s great to have a constant flow of different artists coming through,” she said. “There’s always a different show. It’s never the same.”

“It’s a beautiful space,” said Scippa. “I appreciate it.”

Various backstories were shared by the artists at the reception, including Hall’s explanation that it’s simply a form of therapy that’s enabled him to heal from his trauma of serving in the Vietnam War.

“I just do photography for therapy,” he said.

“It helps me with my PTSD,” he said, “and I just love people seeing my art.”

“It’s my very first show ever,” said Bloch, who worked in the Fairfield Public Schools for many years as a social worker. “I decided, If not now, when?, and I love sharing my work with people and hearing their relation to it, because it’s very personal.”

“Every artist has a different story and I think it’s just great that we named it ‘Diversity,’” Tardif said.