Driver charged with DUI after crashing into flower shop

FAIRFIELD — Hansen’s Flower Shop on 1040 Post Road received an unexpected visit Sunday night when a car collided into the building, according to police.

At around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 20, police responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated driver at Cumberland Farms on the Post Road. Before officers arrived, the driver, Katherine Kriewald, 39, crashed her vehicle into Hansen’s Flower Shop, taking out part of the building’s front window and a Japanese maple tree planted outside, police said.

“Our front window and the window frame is damaged,” said Nancy Gardiner, a designer at the flower shop. “We had a Japanese maple tree and it’s completely broken off, there’s about 15 inches of the trunk sticking out.”

According to Gardiner, shop employees who lived in the area were able to cover parts of the shop’s front with tarp, though with the freezing temperatures this week they “want to get it fixed up as soon as possible.”

Kriewald was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Police also allegedly found oxycodone in her purse and proceeded to charge her with storage of a narcotic.

Kriewald posted $100 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 4.

