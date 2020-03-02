State Representative Anne Hughes honors local hero, Tom Costanzo of Tomasinos Pizza N Pasta on Long Ridge Road, for saving a stranded motorist on the West Redding Train Station tracks. Costanzo helped the man escape the vehicle right before it was struck by the train. less State Representative Anne Hughes honors local hero, Tom Costanzo of Tomasinos Pizza N Pasta on Long Ridge Road, for saving a stranded motorist on the West Redding Train Station tracks. Costanzo helped the man ... more Photo: Photo Courtesy Of Rep. Hughes Photo: Photo Courtesy Of Rep. Hughes Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Easton Democrats endorse incumbent state rep 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Members of the Easton Democratic Town Committee (EDTC) unanimously endorsed Anne Hughes for re-election recently as State Representative of the 135 House District. The EDTC came together for their monthly meeting with guest speakers, including Gayle Weinstein of Weston. Weinstein was invited to speak as she is challenging the incumbent Anne Hughes, for the Democratic nomination of the district which is comprised of Easton, Weston, and part of Redding.

Seeking support for her candidacy, Weinstein described her experience, background, reasons for running, and then answered questions from committee members. Hughes was also in attendance, as she regularly reports on state and town issues that are important to Easton officials, residents, and EDTC members.

Members later discussed Weinstein’s candidacy and experience, weighing it against the successes of Hughes. Hughes co-sponsored or introduced 79 bills in her first term alone. In contrast, her Republican predecessor (Adam Dunsby) introduced five, and his predecessor John Shaban (now running for the Republican nomination for this seat), introduced or co-sponsored 25 during his six-year tenure. Hughes’ list (which continues to grow in the current session), is a benchmark for the increased engagement and the expectation of constituents in district to have an advocate serving them, EDTC members said.

When asked what work she was most proud of this past term, Hughes quickly responded with her work “helping to build the Bi-Partisan Women’s Caucus, the Progressive Caucus, and the Social Worker’s Caucus, in addition to collaborating with colleagues across the state legislature and Governor’s office to push for inclusive, justice-centered, and equitable policy.”

As a freshman legislator, Hughes earned the unusual distinction of 2019 Environmental Champion by the CT League of Conservation Voters (CTLCV) for advocating the Youth Climate Strikers, for pushing for bolder renewable energy transition, renewable investment into transportation infrastructure, for carbon-neutral future and crisis-resilient measures.

Hughes was instrumental in securing a state grant that helped provide for 160 acres to be added to the Aspetuck Land Trust and Nature Conservancy in Weston; for the release of the bond funds for the expansion of Weston Library Children’s Room, for the grant for historical repairs to the Norfield Church in Weston. She collaborated with leadership and House majority to pass a balanced, on-time, state budget that follows the spending cap, the Education cost-sharing formula, and that supports Town Aid be distributed in a timely, predictive manner, and without raising income taxes, EDTC members said.

A motion was made by Victor Alfandre and seconded by Wiley Mullins to endorse Anne Hughes for re-election as State Representative of the 135 House District, passing unanimously. “We are proud to support Anne. She’s done a great job. After more than 30 years, we finally have an influential Democratic Representative in Hartford. Let’s not lose it,” said EDTC Chair, Nanette DeWester. In late March, Easton Democrats will hold a caucus to elect delegates to vote at three multi-town conventions held in May for State Representative, State Senate, and US House.