Sun Jun 16 2019

Sunday, June 16 News
Easton EMS looking for EMT live-in program applicants

Tara O'Neill
A photo of the room at Easton EMS headquarters.

EASTON — Easton’s emergency medical services is looking to add two live-in EMTs for a program starting in the fall.

The EMT live-in program is now accepting applications from college-aged Connecticut certified EMTs with experience. Easton EMS is looking for two EMTs to live in the room for free for the semester at headquarters, 448 Sport Hill Road.

Those who participate will be obligated to live in the building and cover the 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift Monday through Friday. Easton EMS, which has two basic life support ambulances, responds to roughly 500 emergency calls each year.

Anyone interested in applying can visit eastonems.com/applications/live-in-application/ or email jarnold@eastonems.com. For more information, call headquarters at 203-452-9595 and leave a message for Assistant Chief Jon Arnold.

Tara O'Neill|Breaking News Reporter
     

