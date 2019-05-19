Search 
Sun May 19 2019

Sunday, May 19 News
News

Easton firefighters rescue kitten trapped in wall

Tara O'Neill
EASTON — Town firefighters rescued a kitten trapped in a wall last Friday morning.

Fire units responded for a report of the trapped kitten and quickly heard it. After finding the “vocal feline,” firefighters were able to disassemble part of the wall and rescue the cold and hungry kitten, fire officials said.

Easton police and animal control were called to respond to the scene to assist. The kitten was taken to a local vet and doing well, officials said.

Tara O'Neill|Breaking News Reporter
     

