Easton man drowns in Norwalk River tragedy

NORWALK — What began as a fun family outing on a newly purchased boat took a tragic turn Sunday night when an Easton man fell and drowned in the Norwalk River.

Jozef Gorski, 62, was along for the maiden voyage in his son-in-law’s newly purchased boat when the accident occurred. It was around 9:24 p.m. Sunday when, eyewitnesses said, Gorski stepped off the boat onto the dock then slipped and fell into the water.

People who were on the scene at 1 Selleck St. said a man whose boat was moored nearby jumped into the water to try and find Gorski but was unsuccessful.

Lt. Terrence Blake said police, fire and Norwalk Hospital EMS responded to the marina minutes later, but first responders also could not locate Gorski, who never resurfaced after falling in.

Additional units and a police helicopter were brought in as police searched for the body.

The Stamford Fire Department, which had on-duty dive personnel available, arrived on scene about 40 minutes later. Divers later found Gorski beneath the family’s boat. He was taken to Norwalk Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Norwalk detectives are investigating the incident and are awaiting the findings of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“Any loss of life is tragic and this incident is no exception,” Blake said. “We extend our sincerest condolences to Mr. Gorski’s family.”

Gorski lived in Easton since 1994, according to the Lexis database. It also lists him as the president of Gorski’s Sausage and Meat Kitchen on New Britain Avenue in Hartford.

According to a 2014 story in the Hartford Courant, Gorski learned sausage-making in Poland, spending six years perfecting his skills before spending three years as a cook in the military. Gorski bought Adolf’s Meats and Sausage Company around 25 years ago, the fourth in a line of owners dating to 1932.

The Courant reports the business has been in the same location and, despite the setback of a fire in 2007, always cooking.

“He was big-hearted and a wonderful person,” Petra Powers told Hearst Connecticut Media on Monday as she fought back tears.

Powers started working at the mom-and-pop store eight years ago. Prior to that, she had been a long-time customer. She called Gorski a great employer and an even better person.

“We’re all going to miss him dearly,” she said.