Easton police warn of Social Security scam

EASTON — Town police recently took to social media to warn residents of Social Security scams.

Social Security scams can come in all types — an email, text message or phone call. A good way to filter out legitimate calls from fake ones is to ask the person on the other end for a number to return their call or to speak with a supervisor.

No matter what you do, police said, do not give personal information over the phone or internet.

“The Easton Police Department is here to help you in situations in where you’re just not sure,” the department said. “Give us a call, 24 hours a day, and an officer can help you determine if the call or email is legitimate.”

Detective Lyman is available at 203-638-0595 for residents with questions.

Anyone who thinks they may have received a Social Security scam call or email can report it to the Social Security Administration at https://www.ssa.gov/ .

The SSA can be reached at 1-800-269-0271 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the deaf or hard of hearing, a TTY line is available at 1-866-501-2101.