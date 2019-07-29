Nikki Kaldawy Nikki Kaldawy Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Easton woman receives second annual Beacon of Hope award 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield County restaurants and businesses came together recently and raised over $80,000 to support kids battling cancer at the Mikey’s Way Foundation 2nd Annual Beacon of Hope event at Fairfield’s Penfield Pavilion.

The evening included top menu items from local restaurants, silent auction items, live music by the band ETA and a variety of beverages, all in the waterfront setting of the Penfield Pavilion.

Nikki Kaldawy received the Mikey’s Way Foundation Beacon of Hope award in recognition of her unwavering commitment to community service and the mission of Mikey’s Way Foundation. An Easton resident and former teacher of Mikey’s, Nikki organized the first Beacon of Hope event in 2018 and has raised in excess of $150,000 to date for the Foundation.

“Nikki has had a huge impact on Mikey’s Way in such a relatively short period of time — it is truly remarkable,” said Les Friedman, CEO of Mikey’s Way. “With this one event, Nikki has brought together all the people, businesses and organizations she knows in support of Mikey’s vision. She is a true member of the Mikey’s Way family.”

Mikey’s Way Foundation was founded by Michael “Mikey” Friedman, who was diagnosed at 15 with a rare form of cancer. The Foundation gives laptop computers, tablets, and other Wi-Fi ready electronics to kids affected by the emotional and physical hardships of long-term debilitating treatment. They distribute these electronic gifts via their Mikey’s Way Day and Mikey’s Wish List programs to children all over the country. The gifts provide diversion and connection with family and friends, helping them to cope with cancer… Mikey’s Way.

Work is already underway for the 3rd Annual Beacon of Hope event to be held on Sept. 11, 2020.

For more information about Mikey’s Way Foundation, visit www.mikeysway.org and follow Mikey’s Way on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.