State Rep. Brenda Kupchick and State Sen. Tony Hwang, center, with the essay contest winners. State Rep. Brenda Kupchick and State Sen. Tony Hwang, center, with the essay contest winners. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Essay contest winners honored 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD - State Representative Brenda Kupchick (R-132) hosted a ceremony at the at the Fairfield Museum and History Center last Saturday to honor the Fairfield sixth graders who won the essay contest she has sponsored for the community for the past eight years.

All public and private schools with 6th grade students in Fairfield were invited to participate in the National Women's History Month contest by writing a 300-word essay on the topic, “Important Women in Connecticut’s History and How Their Contributions to the State and Nation Affect Me.”

Each student participant was asked to research on one notable Connecticut woman, detailing her life and accomplishments and what those accomplishments mean to them. The students read their essays and received an official state citation from the Connecticut General Assembly and a check from Fairfield County bank.

Kupchick was joined by State Senator Tony Hwang (R-28) as she presented the awards.

“This annual contest is a wonderful way to provide students with new opportunities to learn more about Connecticut women who stood against conventional attitudes and made a difference in our state and country,” said Kupchick. “It was a pleasure to recognize the student’s excellent work and achievement. I want to thank all of the students who participated in the contest and the staff who worked with them.”

Kupchick said, “I appreciate Principals, Gary Rosato, Anthony Formato, and Steven Santoli and Meg Tiley, and Board of Education Chairwoman Christine Vitale for participating in the ceremony.

One winner and runner-up was chosen by each school and were invited along with their family members and school staff to a Saturday ceremony at the Pequot Library.

The winners and runners up were:

Fairfield Woods Middle School

• Caitlyn Yang

• Justin Wang

Roger Ludlowe Middle School

• Isabella Cramer

• Caroline Gouley

Tomlinson Middle School

• Musa Mohammad

• Miriam Grosman

Our Lady of The Assumption Catholic School

• Julia Basseto

• Alana Davis

Kupchick added that a sincere appreciation to Sarah Lubarsky from the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame, Gregory Peck and Lori Peck owners of Spic & Span for donating the tasty refreshments, JoAnn Sterling and Fairfield County Bank for donating prizes for the students and to Fairfield Museum and History Center for hosting us this year.