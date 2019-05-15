From left, Melissa Norton, Darrin Fodor, Alex Trembicki, Carla Miklos and First Selectman Mike Tetreau celebrate the good works of Operation Hope during the annual fundraising event. From left, Melissa Norton, Darrin Fodor, Alex Trembicki, Carla Miklos and First Selectman Mike Tetreau celebrate the good works of Operation Hope during the annual fundraising event. Photo: Kendra Wingate / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Kendra Wingate / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Evening of Hope benefits Operation Hope of Fairfield 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Operation Hope of Fairfield marked its 18th annual Evening of Hope celebration and fundraiser by honoring three “Community Heroes” with a Mardi Gras in May-themed gala event held at Brooklawn Country Club.

The community was invited to celebrate Operation Hope’s many dedicated supporters. Among those, were three presented with Community Hero Awards: Alexander J. Trembicki, Peoples United Bank and the Bridgeport Ladies Charitable Society, who were each honored for their unwavering support of Operation Hope’s daily mission.

“It’s the 18th annual Evening of Hope and we are really excited tonight because not only is this a great community event but we have three amazing awardees,” said Carla Miklos, executive director. “We are just so happy to give them these awards.”

Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau said, “Operation Hope is a tremendous resource for our town, it’s something we should be really proud of. Our communities come together for nothing else but to give to those less fortunate, those that are truly in need. Often, you don’t think of towns like Fairfield having a need like that, having residents down on their luck that need some help up. Operation Hope is dedicated to that and that’s why I’m so proud to be here.”

Trembicki was awarded the Reverend Spollett/Rabbi Waldman Award as he was recognized for serving as a longtime Operation Hope volunteer and advisor and for being a committed community servant whose skills are assets to organizations which benefit from his guidance.

“I never gotten involved to be honored or to receive an award, but it’s a great recognition,” said Trembicki, an Operation Hope board member. “The thing I love about Operation Hope is that not only do we help people who need help, but it also gives people opportunities who want to give help, to give help and to give hope. That’s the beauty of this organization, and it’s not just me, it’s all the people who participate in so many ways. I’m thrilled to be honored and I’m glad to be associated with this great organization.”

Valerie Senew, senior vice president and growth manager at People’s United Bank, accepted the Stewart B. and Lucie C. McKinney Award on behalf of the bank. The bank has had community giving as its central mission and provides foundational support and mortgage lending allowing low income neighbors to purchase affordable housing, often as they are transitioning from homeless situations to more permanent housing.

“We are thrilled to be here and to have an opportunity to be recognized for our support over the years,” said Karen Galbo, executive director of the People’s United Bank Foundation. “Through our bank and our foundation (Peoples United Community Foundation) we have been supporting Operation Hope for a number of years and are happy with the work they have been doing, the effect it has had and we’re happy to continue our partnership.”

