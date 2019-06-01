FD: 2 children spared from life-threatening injuries in Fairfield



FAIRFIELD — Two young children were spared life-threatening injuries Saturday by what fire officials are calling a chance of good fortune.

The children, ages 2 and 3, were restrained in car seats, traveling in a vehicle on Lockwood Road in Fairfield.

“A 10 inch metal spike was picked up and propelled by the rotating cutting blades of a landscaper’s commercial lawnmower,” fire officials said. “The spike traveled 20 feet, striking the passing passenger vehicle, breaking through the ear passenger side window, passing within inches in front of the faces of both children.”

Fire officials said the spike ricocheted off the interior glass on the other side of the window, coming to a rest between the two children on the floor of the vehicle.

Fire rescue members evaluated the two children for injuries and American Medical Response personnel found that there were only minor injuries caused by the shattered glass.

Fire Lt. Robert Smith, who was commanding Engine 3 during the response, said, “in just a matter of inches an injury may have occurred resulting in a very tragic story.”