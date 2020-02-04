Fairfield Affordable Housing Workshop scheduled Feb. 12

FAIRFIELD — The Town’s Department of Community & Economic Development will hold the first of several scheduled workshops related to the Town’s continued participation in the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

The meeting, which is being hosted by the Town’s Affordable Housing Committee and is open to the public, will begin at 7 p.m., and be held in the Second Floor Conference Room of the Old Town Hall Building, located at 611 Old Post Road in Fairfield.

The purpose of the workshop is to solicit public input on housing and homeless needs in conjunction with the development of the Town’s Five Year Consolidated Plan.

The Consolidated Plan examines community needs and resources to fashion a coordinated, multi-year strategy aimed at improving the lives of the Town’s low and moderate-income residents. In addition to identifying the Town’s priority housing and community development goals, the Plan must include a needs assessment of its homeless, disabled and other special needs populations. The Town is required to prepare a Consolidated Plan every five years as a condition of its continued receipt of CDBG funds. Projects may include public improvements, public facilities, public services and economic development activities that principally serve and/or benefit areas or persons of low and moderate income.

The Town of Fairfield expects to receive $494,420 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for the current program year, which began on October 1, 2019, according to figures provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The primary objective of the CDBG program is the development of viable communities by providing decent housing, a suitable living environment and expanded economic opportunities, principally for persons of low and moderate income. As a municipality with a population of more than 50,000 persons, the Town of Fairfield qualifies as an entitlement community, meaning that it receives an annual allocation of CDBG funds.

For further information please contact the Department of Community & Economic Development at 203-256-3120.