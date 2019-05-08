Fairfield Warde High School's Class of 2017 celebrate their Commencement Exercises at the school on June 15, 2017. Fairfield Warde High School's Class of 2017 celebrate their Commencement Exercises at the school on June 15, 2017. Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield BOE changes graduation times for high schools 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The Board of Education, citing inclusionary efforts and feedback from the community, has decided to move back the high school graduation time by one hour.

Chairman Christine Vitale offered an apology and said that the board had heard concerns from community and school members about the graduation time, now scheduled for June 14 at 5 p.m.

“We wanted to be sensitive to those concerns that Fairfield public schools are dedicated to providing all students the equal opportunity to participate in school programs without discrimination of any kind,” Vitale said.

The Board of Education originally approved a 6 p.m. graduation time at its April 9 meeting.

Vitale also advised members of the policy committee to get input from staff and community members regarding graduation dates and time for future school years.

“I would just like to apologize to any members of the community for whom the original setting of the time was a source of challenge and source of pain,” Vitale noted. “And we would like apologize to any members of the community for whom this time change might also prevent or pose a new challenge.”

At an April 9 meeting, Bob Smoler, president of the Fairfield Education Association, said that members of the community, particularly observant Jews, would have a difficult time attending the 6 p.m. graduation ceremony as there is a religious holiday that same day.

The Board of Education approved the time change in an 8-0 vote with board member Jennifer Maxon-Kennelly abstaining.

Fairfield Ludlowe High School’s graduation ceremony will be held at Taft Field and Fairfield Warde High School’s graduation at their campus.

