Fairfield Board of Education candidate: Bonnie Rotelli

Bonnie Rotelli is running for her first term on the Board of Education.

Rotelli has two children in middle school and has been involved in Fairfield Public Schools since her first child entered the Early Childhood Center.

She came to know the Board of Education as the representative from both the Special Education PTA and Stratfield PTA. In 2010, she helped lobby town boards to fund a new playground at the ECC, successfully securing capital funding for the project. This year, she also filled a vacancy on the RTM for District 4.

After watching from afar for so long, Rotelli decided to run for the Board of Education with the belief that she has much to contribute.

“I have great interest in having a voice at the table,” she said. “I believe my experiences with my own children in the school system coupled with my knowledge of the relevant issues the Board is and will be dealing with qualify me.”

If elected, Rotelli hopes to advocate for all children, teaching staff and taxpayers. Supporting these three groups of constituents, she believes, are not mutually exclusive goals.

Specifically, Rotelli hopes to address long-range facilities planning, as well as many other topics.

“I suspect that many issues will arise as the months and years go on that will require diligent focus,” she said. “I’m hopeful and excited to be part of these discussions.”