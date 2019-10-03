Fairfield Board of Education candidate: Jennifer Maxon Kennelly

Jennifer Maxon Kennelly is running for her third term on the Board of Education.

Maxon Kennelly has one child currently in Fairfield Public Schools and two who’ve graduated. A current teacher at Greenwich High School, her 29-year career in education drives her passion for the Board’s work.

“Being a teacher now and an administrator in the past provides me with an invaluable perspective,” Maxon Kennelly said. “These discussions and debates are not ones where I can only imagine the impacts; I live them.”

During her time on the Board, Maxon Kennelly has committed to thoroughly vetting the work that comes before them through questioning and research.

She has chaired the Board’s Policy Committee for all eight years of her service, steering initiatives including the homework policy, 2015-20 district improvement plan, new high school schedule and racial imbalance plan.

Maxon Kennelly decided to seek re-election because she finds the work extremely rewarding and thinks the Board is at a critical moment on issues such as facilities, budget, leadership and educational mission.

“I believe my experience and perspective is valuable to the ongoing work,” she said.

If re-elected, she would like to launch an “initiative audit” to evaluate and reflect on the Board’s work and allocation of resources.

More Information Jennifer Maxon Kennelly Democrat Board of Education candidate Fairfield Age not provided Incumbent: yes Current job: Greenwich High School teacher Education: Bedford High School, College of the Holy Cross, MA - Fairfield University, 6th year certificate - Sacred Heart University The most important issue in this election: Maintaining a focus on educating ALL children is not just a phrase to toss around; it requires a (programatic, financial, etc.) commitment to thorough conversations and thoughtful deliberation with fellow BoE members; support and questioning of district initiatives; and finally consistent advocacy to the public and other town bodies. I fully support this essential commitment. Other issues: While never losing our focus on educating every student in our district, we are facing unprecedented facility and budget issues which have no easy solutions. It will involve all of us working collaboratively to address these topics. I have personally advocated for an internal audit of recent initiatives to assess future budgetary priorities. Family: I have been married for 21 years to my husband Jim, and we have three wonderful children who all attended Fairfield public schools. Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: I have been chair of the BoE Policy Committee for eight years, and am very active on behalf of leading and supporting the efforts of Fairfield schools to build and sustain Odyssey of the Mind teams. Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/Jennifer-Maxon-Kennelly-for-BOE-227899877222555/

Maxon Kennelly is committed to making Fairfield public schools the best they can be for all students.

“This dynamic environment will continue the tradition of the Fairfield Public Schools as being the significant attraction for families choosing a home in Fairfield County, which in turn drives many facets of the local economy,” she said.