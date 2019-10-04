Fairfield Board of Finance candidate: Lori Charlton

Lori Charlton

Democrat

Board of Finance candidate

Fairfield

Age 56

Incumbent: no

Current job: Deloitte & Touche LLP

Education: Central Connecticut State University

The most important issue in this election: The challenges Fairfield faces bring an imperative for a fresh look at issues around governance and financial controls that are vitally important - both to our fiscal health and to maintaining the public trust. We need experienced voices in those discussions - problem solvers who are committed to solutions rather than division.

Other issues: Maintaining excellence in education, supporting responsible economic development and investment through commerce and the arts, and keeping Fairfield affordable for all our residents.

Family: Married to Jeff Charlton. Six kids aged 20 through 27. Two grandchildren, with triplets on the way!

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: State Treasurer, Fairfield Legislative Leader, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America; Accounting Advisory Board, Quinnipiac University; Accounting Advisory Board, Central Connecticut State University; President - Board of Directors, Cardinal Shehan Center (2009 - 2015); Executive Committee Member & Treasurer - Board of Directors, Stamford Center for the Arts (2014-2018); Advisory Board, College Summit (2013 - 2015)