Fairfield Board of Selectmen candidate: Nancy Lefkowitz

Nancy Lefkowitz is running for Selectman on the Democratic ticket with Mike Tetreau after two years on the RTM.

Lefkowitz decided to run for the Board of Selectman out of a desire to play a larger role in town governance. While she’s enjoyed serving on the RTM, she wants to have a bigger impact in formulating decisions, rather than only rubberstamping them at the end.

“I was interested in continuing to create lasting change,” she said. “I really wanted to have an impact on decisions in a broader way.”

As the first Democrat to represent District 1 on the RTM in years, Lefkowitz has learned valuable lessons about the importance of working across party lines. She is eager to bring this bipartisan spirit to the Board of Selectman and prioritize the best interests of residents over party politics.

Lefkowitz’s tagline is “Nancy gets it done,” and she considers herself an active problem-solver.

“I see problems as opportunities,” she explained. “I’m effective, and I have a track record of getting results.”

Lefkowitz’s top priorities include increasing senior services, establishing a community service curriculum in the elementary schools, strengthening Fairfield’s commitment to sustainability and fighting for gun violence prevention.

Given her background in the arts industry, Lefkowitz also hopes to reestablish an arts council and encourage creative expression in Fairfield.

More Information Nancy Lefkowitz Democrat Selectman candidate Fairfield Age 49 Incumbent: no Current job: Tribeca Enterprises, Talent Relations, SVP Education: Staples High School, Connecticut College The most important issue in this election: Getting things done for our seniors, our students, the environment, public health, the arts, gun violence prevention and the diverse voices of our community Other issues: I want to solve problems and help people; the health, wealth and safety of Fairfield is a priority for me. Family: Married to Noah for 20 years; mom to Isaac (16) Hazel (14) and Forrest (11) Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM, District 1; board member, CT Against Gun Violence; advisory board, Brady Center; member, Temple Israel; founding member, TIME'S UP New York Campaign website: www.lefkowitz2019.com

“Art creates bridges that can unify a community,” she said.

She also wants to uplift diverse voices by establishing a human rights council in town to facilitate difficult conversation around issues such as race, gender and sexual orientation.

Lefkowitz is seeking the Selectman seat with a plan to “get it done” for Fairfield. Whatever “it” may be, she is committed to tackling every issue with an eye towards problem-solving.