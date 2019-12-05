The new Board of Selectman (from left to right): Selectman Tom Flynn (R), First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick (R) and Selectwoman Nancy Lefkowitz (D). The new Board of Selectman (from left to right): Selectman Tom Flynn (R), First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick (R) and Selectwoman Nancy Lefkowitz (D). Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield Board of Selectmen starts term on bipartisan note 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The new Board of Selectmen held its first public meeting Wednesday evening.

The board appeared prepared to work as a team and prioritize effectiveness over party politics, in contrast to the partisan contests that characterized the previous Board of Selectman.

Republicans hold the majority on the board, with First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick (R) and Selectman Tom Flynn (R) joined by Selectwoman Nancy Lefkowitz (D), who ran alongside former First Selectman Mike Tetreau.

The board made a show of bipartisan cohesiveness as Kupchick postponed eight agenda items appointing members to local boards and commissions, given Lefkowitz’s concern that she had not had adequate time to review and meet the candidates.

Lefkowitz publicly thanked Kupchick for her willingness to listen to and accommodate her wishes.

“Thank you for your thoughtful approach in this,” she said to Kupchick. “It bodes really well for our process and for your willingness to work collaboratively.”

Kupchick had called for bipartisanship in her inauguration speech last week.

The board did approve a number of appointments and reappointments of people all the selectmen were already familiar with, including former Selectman Ed Bateson’s (R) appointment to Flynn’s old position on the Board of Finance.

“I think Ed will do a phenomenal job, given his background on his RTM as well as on this body,” Flynn said of his replacement. “I want to thank him for his dedication and service.”

Bateson was recently elected as a District 1 RTM representative, a position that will now need to be filled.

The board also approved the appointments of Rob Scinto (R) to the Fire Commission, Kevin Kiley (D) to the Police Commission and Lefkowitz to the Water Pollution Control Authority.

They also made the following reappointments: Stephen Grathwohl (U) to the Affordable Housing Committee, Richard Dmochowski (U) to the Flood and Erosion Control Board, Laura Fasano (R) and Karen Winget (D) to the Burr Gardens Advisory Committee, Tara Hawley (R) to the Land Acquisition Commission, David Weber (D) to the Parks and Recreation Commission, Laura Incerto (U) to the Human Services Commission, Lissette Enhoffer (R) to the Shellfish Commission, Joseph Pagnozzi (R) to the Solid Waste and Recycling Commission and Kevin Lesko (R) to the Economic Development Commission.

They sent to the RTM for final approval the reappointment of Adam Klyver (R) to the Historic District Commission and appointment of Craig Van Steenbergen (R) to the Ethics Commission.

