Fairfield Boy Scout completes Eagle project

FAIRFIELD — Jason Kinasewitz, a Boy Scout from Troop 82 and a junior at Fairfield Ludlowe High School, recently completed his Eagle Scout project.

Kinasewitz’ project took place on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Connecticut Audubon Society, where he, along with other Scouts and adult troop leaders, replaced the deck of a bridge frequented by hikers and used by the Audubon to transport equipment to one of the bird sanctuaries.

The project required Kinasewitz and his fellow volunteers to use crowbars to tear up the existing rotted wood and replace it with new, pressure-treated planks. These new planks were connected to a sub-layer of wood which were secured to the beams supporting the bridge.

“I’ve always enjoyed going to the Audubon and was seeking a building project, which is common there,” said Kinasewitz. “I contacted the Audubon and they told me about a bridge with a rotted deck. The project sounded perfect.”

Kinasewitz originally planned to carry out the project on Saturday, Sept. 28, but was forced to reschedule due to the mosquito-borne Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus. Despite the rescheduling, Kinasewitz said he was happy with how the project turned out. “I couldn’t have asked for a better crew,” he said.

Troop 82 has been an active Boy Scout Troop since the 1920s at The First Church Congregational in Fairfield, where it meets every Thursday evening. Troop 82 believes in learning while having fun. Scouts learn to be better American citizens, to develop the mental and physical skills needed for growth, and to follow a set of Scouting principles which build character and nurture personal values.