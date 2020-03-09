Search 
Mon Mar 9 2020

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Monday, March 9 News
News

Fairfield: Car crashes into porch

By Josh LaBella|on 
  • A car crashed into the front porch of a house on South Benson Road. March 7, 2020. Photo: / Fairfield Fire Department

    A car crashed into the front porch of a house on South Benson Road. March 7, 2020.

    A car crashed into the front porch of a house on South Benson Road. March 7, 2020.

    Photo: / Fairfield Fire Department
Photo: / Fairfield Fire Department
Image 1 of / 3

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 3

A car crashed into the front porch of a house on South Benson Road. March 7, 2020.

A car crashed into the front porch of a house on South Benson Road. March 7, 2020.

Photo: / Fairfield Fire Department

FAIRFIELD — A young driver veered off the road and crashed into the front porch of a house on South Benson Road Saturday night, officials say.

Fairfield Fire Department said the driver, who was a minor, damaged the porch of a home on the corner of South Benson Road and Clinton Street. The accident happened just after 11:00 p.m.

“The driver of the vehicle... was not present at the time of arrival, but was located and returned to the scene,” Fairfield Fire Department said on its Facebook page. “He was evaluated by American Medical Response and found to only suffer a minor injury which did not require hospital transport.”

Fairfield FD said officials responded to the scene withing four minutes of dispatch being notified.

The post said Rescue 1 personnel also worked to reinforce the porch roof “due to the considerable damage caused by the force of impact” which relieved concerns the homeowner had about structural safety.

loading