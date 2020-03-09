A car crashed into the front porch of a house on South Benson Road. March 7, 2020. A car crashed into the front porch of a house on South Benson Road. March 7, 2020. Photo: / Fairfield Fire Department Photo: / Fairfield Fire Department Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Fairfield: Car crashes into porch 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — A young driver veered off the road and crashed into the front porch of a house on South Benson Road Saturday night, officials say.

Fairfield Fire Department said the driver, who was a minor, damaged the porch of a home on the corner of South Benson Road and Clinton Street. The accident happened just after 11:00 p.m.

“The driver of the vehicle... was not present at the time of arrival, but was located and returned to the scene,” Fairfield Fire Department said on its Facebook page. “He was evaluated by American Medical Response and found to only suffer a minor injury which did not require hospital transport.”

Fairfield FD said officials responded to the scene withing four minutes of dispatch being notified.

The post said Rescue 1 personnel also worked to reinforce the porch roof “due to the considerable damage caused by the force of impact” which relieved concerns the homeowner had about structural safety.