'Barnum' will be performed June 27-29 at Fairfield Museum Commons. 'Barnum' will be performed June 27-29 at Fairfield Museum Commons. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield Center Stage presents ‘Barnum’ June 27-29 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Center Stage, an environmental community theater group, will partner with The Barnum Festival and the Fairfield Museum and History Center to present a free outdoor musical-in-concert in downtown Fairfield this June. FCS’s annual summer presentation will be “Barnum,” running one weekend only, June 27-29, at Fairfield Museum Commons at 370 Beach Rd. behind Old Town Hall.

The role of P.T. Barnum will be played by Fairfield County native and winner of season one of “The Voice,” Javier Colon. Joining Colon in the cast will be comedy legend and Trumbull native, Lisa Lampanelli, as the Blues Singer, as well as 50 other singers, dancers, acrobats, and magicians, including The Amazing Andy. In addition to the cast, there will be a 12 piece onstage orchestra.

This musical retelling of the life of P.T. Barnum, who served as the Mayor of Bridgeport before founding the Barnum & Bailey Circus, will be an event for the whole family. Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets/low-back chairs & picnics for this family-friendly summer event, which will be presented with FREE general admission tickets to all thanks to subsidization by individual donors and local corporate sponsors. Reserved VIP tickets are available for sale at www.fairfieldcenterstage.org.

Amenities include local food trucks, face painting, balloon artists, concessions (including wine and beer), and access to indoor restrooms. For accessible seating access please email info@fairfieldcenterstage.org or call 203.416.6446.

Performances are Thursday June 27 @ 8 p.m., Friday June 28 @ 7:30 p,m,, Saturday June 29 @ 2 p.m. (matinee), and Saturday June 29 @ 7:30 p.m. (closing night). Performances will be presented outdoors at 370 Beach Rd in Fairfield. Vicinity street parking is free and the park opens one hour before showtime for seating/picnics.

Cy Coleman and Michael Stewart’s rousing score includes “There’s a Sucker Born Every Minute,” “Join the Circus,” “The Colors of My Life,” and “Come Follow The Band.”

The production is led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom, Executive Producer Eli Newsom, and Producer Christine Brown. The all-local production staff includes Music Direction by Clay Zambo, Vocal Direction by Brian Crook, Choreography by Kelsey Kaminski, Scenic Design by Perry Liu, Costume Design by Jessica Camarero, Lighting Design by Don Rowe, and Sound Design by Joe Boerst.

The local, volunteer cast includes Lindsay Johnson as Charity Barnum, Jessica Rahrig as The Ringmaster, Anne Collin as Jenny Lind, Bobby Henry as Joice Heth, and Nathan Horne as Tom Thumb.

Fairfield Center Stage's mission is to lead a culturally diverse collective of local artists to provide a quality, accessible, and affordable theatre arts experience for the community, by the community. For more information please visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org or call 203.416.6446.