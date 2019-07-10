From left, Kevin Brady/MJP Wealth Advisors (July 2019-June 2020 Chairman of Chamber BOD); John Rosenau/Moneco Advisors (Immediate Past Chairman of Chamber BOD); Cristin McCarthy-Vahey/State Legislator; Bob Eydt/Advisor and Investor in Workforce Partners. He accepted the “Company of the Year” Award on behalf of Ed Gormbley, Managing Partner of Workforce Partners. (Ed was away overseas); David Blagys/Executive Director for Wakeman Boys and Girls Club; Robert Granata/President and COO for First County Bank; Laura Devlin/State Legislator; Beverly Balaz/President Fairfield Chamber of Commerce; First Selectman Michael Tetreau. less From left, Kevin Brady/MJP Wealth Advisors (July 2019-June 2020 Chairman of Chamber BOD); John Rosenau/Moneco Advisors (Immediate Past Chairman of Chamber BOD); Cristin McCarthy-Vahey/State Legislator; Bob ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield Chamber of Commerce announces 2019 award recipients 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce recognized the recipients of their 2019 award honorees on June 27 at the Brooklawn Country Club, where they held their annual awards dinner.

2019 Award Honorees included:

• Company of the Year: First County Bank

Accepted by Robert J. Granata, President and Chief Operating Officer

• Non-Profit Organization of the Year: Wakeman Boys and Girls Club

Accepted by David W. Blagys, Executive Director

• President’s Award/Economic Impact: Workforce Partners (Circle Hotel and Hotel Hi-Ho)

Accepted by Ed Gormbley, Managing Partner

The dining room was filled with friends, family and colleagues, all of whom attended to congratulate and celebrate the honorees, to recognize their standards of excellence within their company or organization, but also acknowledge their generous and selfless giveback and contributions to the community as a whole.

Adding to the festivities for the honorees, First Selectman Michael Tetreau presented proclamations, Fairfield’s state legislators read state citations, and from the office of Congressman Jim Himes, the award recipients received special recognition certificates.

Additional Chamber Appreciation Awards were given to Joe Rog/Fairfield Theatre Company for 6 years of service on the Chamber Board of Directors; to John Rosenau/Moneco Advisors for completing 3 years of service as Chairman of the Board of Directors; to Lindsay Smith/Abbey Tent and Party Rentals for 1 year of service as Chair of FELO (Fairfield Emerging Leaders Organization; and to Krista McCormack/Chamber Administrative Manager in appreciation for outstanding dedication, loyalty and individual contribution to the Chamber’s success.

“This annual event is always held in June, and it is the perfect way to end our fiscal year (June 30th), by celebrating our Chamber members for their outstanding contributions. Professional recognition is very important in life, as people are conscientious and work hard in their respective organizations and businesses, to make a positive impact, both internally and externally. The Chamber is proud to recognize their achievements and success,” said Beverly Balaz, President.