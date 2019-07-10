Fairfield Chamber of Commerce announces 2019 award recipients

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce recognized the recipients of their 2019 award honorees on June 27 at the Brooklawn Country Club, where they held their annual awards dinner.
2019 Award Honorees included:
• Company of the Year: First County Bank
Accepted by Robert J. Granata, President and Chief Operating Officer
• Non-Profit Organization of the Year: Wakeman Boys and Girls Club
Accepted by David W. Blagys, Executive Director
• President’s Award/Economic Impact: Workforce Partners (Circle Hotel and Hotel Hi-Ho)
Accepted by Ed Gormbley, Managing Partner
The dining room was filled with friends, family and colleagues, all of whom attended to congratulate and celebrate the honorees, to recognize their standards of excellence within their company or organization, but also acknowledge their generous and selfless giveback and contributions to the community as a whole.
Adding to the festivities for the honorees, First Selectman Michael Tetreau presented proclamations, Fairfield’s state legislators read state citations, and from the office of Congressman Jim Himes, the award recipients received special recognition certificates.
Additional Chamber Appreciation Awards were given to Joe Rog/Fairfield Theatre Company for 6 years of service on the Chamber Board of Directors; to John Rosenau/Moneco Advisors for completing 3 years of service as Chairman of the Board of Directors; to Lindsay Smith/Abbey Tent and Party Rentals for 1 year of service as Chair of FELO (Fairfield Emerging Leaders Organization; and to Krista McCormack/Chamber Administrative Manager in appreciation for outstanding dedication, loyalty and individual contribution to the Chamber’s success.
“This annual event is always held in June, and it is the perfect way to end our fiscal year (June 30th), by celebrating our Chamber members for their outstanding contributions. Professional recognition is very important in life, as people are conscientious and work hard in their respective organizations and businesses, to make a positive impact, both internally and externally. The Chamber is proud to recognize their achievements and success,” said Beverly Balaz, President.