Fairfield Chamber of Commerce hosts Spring Fling fundraiser

Chamber of Commerce Spring Fling supporters included from left, Mark Barnhart, Fairfield's Director of Economic Development; Chamber President and event host Beverly Balaz; First Selectman Mike Tetreau and the Chamber Chairman of the Board John Rosenau.

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce presented its annual Spring Fling fundraising event, with proceeds slated to benefit its mission to promote a climate for business that enhances the economic vitality and quality of life in the Town of Fairfield.

Held Tuesday evening in the Historic Burr Mansion, this 15th annual event boasted a packed house of enthusiastic supporters including local dignitaries and the Chamber Board of Directors, nearly 100 silent auction items donated by the local community and businesses, four featured restaurants offering samples (Crave Bar & Grill, Quattro Pazzi Café, Geronimo Tequila Bar, Shearwater Coffee Bar), a Rose Bar host by Mo’s Wine & Spirits and live music by Harpist Rebecca Swett.

“This is our annual fundraiser we have been running for about 15 years,” said Chamber President Beverly Balaz. “It’s an exciting time to have everyone come together, celebrate spring and for all of our members to see each other and toast to springtime as well. We have a huge amount of support helping raise money for the Chamber so we can give back to our membership, programs and education.” Monies will support membership education and programs within the business community. Legislators and Governor Ned Lamont will collaborate on planned initiatives with the Chamber during a scheduled meeting to be held in June.

Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau said, “The Chamber of Commerce is so alive, they’ve done so much for the economy here in Fairfield, that’s one of the reasons we’re one of the most business friendly towns in the state. When I look at everything they’ve done to bring vibrancy here downtown, look at the crowd, look at how much enthusiasm there is here - that’s what Fairfield business is all about.”

Fairfield Economic Development Director Mark Barnhart was in attendance. “I’m here to support the Chamber, we have a wonderful relationship with Beverly and the whole Fairfield Chamber of Commerce team. I’m always guilty of indulging a bit too much in the silent auction, the proceeds go to support a good cause - which is supporting our local business community and making sure they have the support and services they need from a healthy and vibrant Chamber of Commerce.”

“The fundraiser is our signature event of the year and as a nonprofit we’re looking to broaden our representation in the town and we feel the Burr Homestead environment gives us a great feel for the spring. The event allows the Chamber to excel and be available to spread its good work and its message to all the members,” said Chamber chairman, owner at Moneco Advisors John Rosenau. “Each event has been dynamic; we’ve had a good year.”

“Proceeds of this fundraiser will help fund our general operations and maintain our staffing,” said Rosenau. “Again as a nonprofit it’s important that the members come out to support it. We have a lot of silent auction events, everyone is very generous.”

