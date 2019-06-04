The Farmers Market will be open on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Farmers Market will be open on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photo: Contributed Graphic Photo: Contributed Graphic Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield Farmers Market returns June 16 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Fairfield Farmers Market returns for its fourth season starting Sunday, June 16, First Selectman Mike Tetreau announced. The market will be held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, on Sherman Green until Oct. 6. Over 30 farms and small batch food producers will have everything you need for beach picnics, Sunday dinner, and even your weekly shopping.

Four Connecticut farms, including Fairfield’s own Little River Farm, will have the freshest seasonal vegetables and salad greens around. You’ll find fresh fish from Rhode Island, pasture-raised beef, pork, farm eggs, as well as goat and cow cheese.

Check off every item on your grocery list as the market will offer guacamole, salami, pickles, local honey, fruit jelly & jam, olive oil and maple syrup. Fresh baked breads, sweets, cakes, pies and biscotti are customer favorites. Fairfield’s Yalla Organic Hummus & Grill and CT Cookie Co. are joining the market this year. This year’s farms and vendors include:

The Fairfield Farmers Market was started in 2016 by local restaurant owner Bill Auer in collaboration with the Town’s Community and Economic Development Director Mark Barnhart and the Fairfield Economic Development Commission. Barnhart remarked, “We are delighted to have the farmers market return to downtown Fairfield for its 4th season.”

Tetreau added, “Folks love the farmers market and appreciate both the variety and high quality of the products. It’s a great way to support local farms, and it’s a fun community gathering at the same time.”

Please see www.fairfieldfarmersmarket.org as well as Facebook and Instagram for more information and updates.