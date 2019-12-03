Brian Farnen hopes to replace First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick as representative for the 132nd legislative district. Brian Farnen hopes to replace First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick as representative for the 132nd legislative district. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield GOP endorses Farnen in state rep race 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Republicans unanimously endorsed Brian Farnen as their candidate for the open state representative seat in the 132nd District.

Farnen will face off against Democratic candidate Jennifer Leeper in the Jan. 14 special election to fill the seat vacated by First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick.

“I am running for the 132nd District because I believe in the future of our state and our community’s potential,” Farnen said. “My background has prepared me to hit the ground running with an understanding of the issues that matter most to Connecticut and the experience to provide an innovative approach to problem-solving.”

A four-term RTM representative, Farnen is a clean energy lawyer currently serving as general counsel for Connecticut Green Bank.

He was chosen at a special Republican Town Committee meeting Monday night, where members living in the 132nd district braved the snow to vote for his endorsement.

“Now more than ever, we need elected representatives who are willing to work together and to work for the greater good of the community,” Kupchick said, endorsing Farnen to replace her in the legislature. “I am confident that Brian Farnen will continue to bring common sense and practical approaches to the issues that our state faces.”

The RTC also nominated Ed Bateson, the former selectman and current RTM representative, to fill the Board of Finance seat vacated by new Selectman Tom Flynn. The nomination is pending confirmation from the Board of Selectmen.

