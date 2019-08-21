Fairfield Hazardous Waste Collection on Saturday

FAIRFIELD — The Town will be hosting its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Veteran's Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Just load up your car and your car will be emptied for you. There's no need to get out of your vehicle.

Acceptable Hazardous Materials

The following items are accepted at both HazWaste Central and at the Town of Fairfield’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. Please do not mix or remove these items from their original package.

Aerosols

Antifreeze

Artists' Paints, Mediums

Bathroom Cleaners

Auto Batteries

Batteries

Bug Sprays

Auto Body Repair Products

Chemical Fertilizer

Disinfectants

Brake Fluid

Dry Cleaning Solvents

Drain Cleaners

Gasoline

Fungicides

Floor Care Products

Latex Paint

Herbicides

Furniture Polish

Other Oils/Cleaners

Insecticides

Metal Polish

Oil Based Paint

Moth Balls

Nail Polish Remover

Paint Thinner

Photographic Chemicals

Oven Cleaners

Paint Stripper

Rat Poison

Tile Cleaners

Transmission Fluid

Swimming Pool Chemicals

Toilet Bowl Cleaners

Varnish

Materials NOT Accepted

Unacceptable materials include:

55-gallon drums of otherwise acceptable liquids like waste oil

ammunition

asbestos roofing, shingling, flooring, wallboard and pipe wrap

controlled substances, narcotics and prescription medicines

empty containers, including aerosol cans

explosives, including road and boat flares

fire extinguishers

pathological waste, including syringes

PCB's

radioactive materials

tires

waste generated by commercial, industrial, institutional or municipal sources

Traffic

There is a specific traffic pattern for the Collection Day. There will be signage posted. Police and volunteers will also be on site to direct traffic and answer questions.

To access the site proceed as follows:

From Old Post Road or Oldfield Road turn onto Rowland Road.

At the third stop sign turn right onto Edward Street.

Proceed to drop off site at Veterans Park.

