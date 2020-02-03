Fairfield Health Department to conduct free screenings

FAIRFIELD — You may have heard that you need to “know your numbers,” which refers to key markers of heart health like blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, body mass index (BMI), and waist circumference. Although doctors test most of these numbers at annual check-ups, it’s important that you know your numbers and understand what they mean. By keeping those numbers within a healthy range, you can greatly improve your heart health and reduce your risk for heart disease.

February is Heart Health month and the Fairfield Health Department is celebrating by urging all residents to make sure they know their numbers. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States for both men and woman, and it is preventable. The Fairfield Health Department staff will provide you with resources and information to help you take the steps to reduce your risk.

The Fairfield Health Department will be hosting FREE “Know Your Numbers” testing and informational screenings every Thursday during the month of February from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Health Nursing Office (100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield — White Portable behind the Senior Center).

A Public Health Nurse will conduct a simple finger stick to determine an individual’s A1c, which is a blood test to determine your risk for type 2 diabetes and prediabetes. It measures your average blood glucose, or blood sugar, level over the past 3 months. This test DOES NOT require you to be fasting. Additionally, the nurse will take your blood pressure and calculate your body mass index (BMI) based on your weight and height. The screening should take about 15 minutes.

Appointments are required. Screenings are for adults only ages 18 years and older. For more information and to make your appointment, please contact Santina Jaronko, Health Educator, at 203-256-3150 or sjaronko@fairfieldct.org.