Fairfield Health & Fitness Expo marks fifth year with record numbers

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Town of Fairfield, held its 5h annual Fairfield Health & Fitness Expo, promoting community wellness.

Held in the RecPlex at Fairfield University Saturday, and sponsored by Collins Medical Equipment, this free, annual event provides health, fitness and fun for the entire family. More than 85 participating exhibitors and hundreds of community members participated. The event was organized by a committee of local business leaders along with the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Beverly Balaz and event sponsor Bryan Collins.

Exhibitors demonstrated information on programs, services, and products, provided free health screenings and fitness demo’s (by DOJO Fairfield, Fairfield YMCA, Elliptical Studios, Fairfield Strength, Club Pilates Fairfield, Row House Westport), followed by Q & A sessions.

“This year we had over 85 exhibitors, a variety of free screenings, AED & hands-only CPR training, plus we held all day activities for children including the Shamrock Fun Run,” said Balaz. “Both the Chamber and Town are proud to host an event that promotes a healthy lifestyle experience for young and old, to have fun, watch fitness demos, listen to informative guest speakers, eat something healthy, and get answers from our local business owners about available services and learn about what is needed to stay healthy and fit.”

“This is a tremendous display of our local businesses addressing an essential part of our population,” said State Senator Tony Hwang. “To share what resources are available for the aging population and health care is such an important thing. Access to helpful information is critical and we need to do a better job of sharing these resources especially for our senior citizens so they can be active and engaged and healthy in the future. This event provides a unique combination of community service, small businesses and caring for our senior population. I want to compliment the Chamber of Commerce in Fairfield for putting it all together in one spot for the community to be able to participate and learn from. This is a wonderful display of community engagement.”

State Representative Crisitin McCarthy-Vahey also attended the event. “I think this is an excellent partnership, health and wellness is such a critical part of everyday life,” she said. “For me seeing the Fairfield Cares crew here who I work with and seeing the ways we have volunteers partner with businesses and town officials, the police, it’s an excellent showcase of all the ways people can keep themselves healthy. I'll particularly note the partnership with Fairfield Cares and the police with the prescription drug take back and remind residents that it’s available in the Police Department lobby 24/7. We want to help people be healthy every day.”

