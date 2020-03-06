Fairfield Health and Fitness Expo March 14

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Town, invites the public to attend the 2020 Fairfield Health and Fitness Expo, Saturday, March 14, held at the Fairfield University RecPlex, 1073 North Benson Rd., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This year, the Fairfield Health and Fitness Expo will have something for the entire family to enjoy,” said Beverly Balaz, President of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. Free, and open to the public, the Expo will feature 80-plus exhibitors plus special activities for young and old alike. Fairfield’s food truck, Lucky Dog, will be available, serving a variety of tasty food items - and FEED Mobile Market, will be selling fresh produce and prepared meals. The Town of Fairfield and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce cordially invites everyone to attend.

Free parking in the university’s parking garage, across from the RecPlex. Handicap parking available.

Among features at the Expo will be:

Senior Services

· Virtual reality dementia simulation.

· Care, mobility and accessibility information.

· Senior living options.

Prescription Drug Take Back Program

Operated by Fairfield Police and Health Department in partnership with Fairfield Cares Community Coalition.

Bring your expired or left over prescription drugs to be safely disposed of collection receptacle.

Fun for Kids

· Crafts coordinated by AR Workshop Fairfield.

· Face Painting﻿

All Day Hands-Only CPR, AED and “Stop the Bleed” Training

CPR and AED Training: Free training is not a full certification course but anyone can learn how to help save a life in just 15 minutes.

Stop the Bleed Training: The number 1 cause of preventable death after injury is bleeding. That’s why we want to train you how to STOP THE BLEED®

Distracted Driving Activity

Norwalk Hospital will present an interactive booth on Distracted Driving to raise awareness and knowledge to the community. An activity with fatal vision goggles will give participants a safe way to learn that distracted driving greatly impairs vision, reaction time and judgment.

Fairfield University’s Therapy and Comfort Dog

Expo favorite, Dakota will be on hand to provide comfort and cuddles for attendees and exhibitors alike!

Free Screenings

· Blood Pressure and Glucose

· Stress Assessment

· Foot and vein screenings

· Chiropractic evaluation

Fitness Info and Demos, including:

· Peloton Bike

· CycleBar

· F45 Training Fairfield

· ilovekickboxing.com

· Insports Centers

· Peach

· Physical Synergy

· Pinstripes

· soundRUNNER

· Stretchlab Fairfield

· The J Fitness Center

· Velofix of Southern CT (mobile bike repair vehicle)

Both the Chamber and Town are proud to host an event that promotes a healthy lifestyle experience for young and old, and invites everyone to attend, to have fun, watch some fitness demos, and get answers from business owners to identify what is needed to stay fit and healthy … and how to help our seniors. Whether people are interested in fitness, or need medical, wellness, or senior services information, it’s here … conveniently all in one place.

