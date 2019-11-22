Fairfield Ludlowe High School, located at 785 Unquowa Rd. Fairfield Ludlowe High School, located at 785 Unquowa Rd. Photo: Cathy Zuraw / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Cathy Zuraw / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield Ludlowe passes re-accreditation review 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Ludlowe High School has been recommended for re-accreditation after its decennial review by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC).

The review, which began back in 2017 with a self-reflection process, culminated in a report that commended many of Ludlowe’s programs, as well as recommended some areas of improvement.

NEASC gave Ludlowe a myriad of commendations, some of which included the community’s commitment to its core values, top-notch professional development programs, media library center, one-to-one Chromebook inititative and wide variety of elective courses offerings.

The report also cited 27 recommendations for Ludlowe. In this, the school showed improvement from its last re-accreditation in 2008, when the report gave 55 recommendations.

Notable recommendations included developing a common curriculum template, designing more interdisciplinary course opportunities and adding air-conditioning to the school.

Many of NEASC’s recommendations, said Ludlowe Headmaster Greg Hatzis in a presentation to the Board of Education on Thursday, Nov. 21, are already in development.

The board thanked Hatzis for sharing the report and noted that these recommendations will be instrumental evidence when advocating for funding during the upcoming budget season.

“There are a lot of things in here that are going to be budget drivers,” Board Chair Christine Vitale said.

NEASC’s recommended air-conditioning installation will be especially crucial to this year’s budgeting process as district-wide HVAC becomes a point of serious consideration.

Facilities will be a priority across the board for Ludlowe’s budget. In addition to studying HVAC options, the board will need to seek funding to repair a leaking steam pipe at Ludlowe, which Schools Superintendent Mike Cummings said Thursday has been discovered as one of the causes of contamination detected in the school’s courtyard.

In addition to providing these important suggestions, Hatzis said, the NEASC report reaffirmed the amazing things happening at Ludlowe every day.

“We are very proud of our many accomplishments,” the headmaster said. “We provide an excellent educational experience to our students.”

Ludlowe will provide NEASC with a two-year progress report in 2021, as well as a five-year report in 2024, before beginning the 10-year accreditation process over again for the 2029 cycle.

Fairfield Warde High School is up for re-accreditation next year. The other high school’s review will be among the first in the region to use NEASC’s new and improved accreditation process.

