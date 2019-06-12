Fairfield Ludlowe to host girls basketball camp

The Fairfield Ludlowe High School girls basketball team will be hosting a summer camp from July 8-11. This is a four day camp that focuses on individual instruction and fundamentals of the game. The games basic tactics and techniques will be covered as well as many other aspects, including shooting, rebounding, passing and game play. The goal of the camp is to provide instruction that will help your daughter become a better basketball player and teammate.

The camp will be run by Sara Kinsley, Fairfield Ludlowe’s varsity basketball coach, and current Ludlowe basketball players. This camp is open to girls of all skill levels and abilities. For more information visit www.fairfieldludlowegirlsbasketball.com