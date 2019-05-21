Watching the 2018 Fairfield Memorial Day Parade Watching the 2018 Fairfield Memorial Day Parade Photo: Fairfield Citizen File Photo Photo: Fairfield Citizen File Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield Memorial Day Parade & Ceremonies 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Fairfield’s annual Memorial Day Parade and ceremonies will begin on Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m. The theme will be “Honoring our Military Reserves & National Guard.”

The line of march will run East from South Pine Creek Road along the Post Road to the Library, then South along Old Post Road to Flint’s Corner, and then East along Old Post Road passing the Town Green and continuing beyond South Benson Road.

No traffic will be permitted along the parade route beginning at 9:30 a.m. No through traffic will be permitted on South Pine Creek Road after 9 a.m. Expect delays and plan an alternate route if not attending the parade.

No parking will be permitted along the parade route. Please take notice of temporary “No Parking” signs along the route (South Pine Creek Road to Bungalow Ave. East side of Reef Road from Oldfield Road to Crescent Road. South Pine Creek Road from St. Anthony’s Church to Post Road).

Parade goers are permitted to begin laying chairs/blankets along the parade route beginning Sunday morning.

The Emergency Management Team will review weather conditions through the Memorial Day Weekend and if warranted, based on unsafe conditions, will make a decision by 6 a.m. Monday morning to cancel the parade. Notification will be made on the Town website, Facebook pages, WICC (600), Channel 8 and Channel 12. In the event the parade is canceled, ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. at American Legion Post 74, 196 Reef Road.