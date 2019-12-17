A grandfather and grandson at the Holiday Train Show. A grandfather and grandson at the Holiday Train Show. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield Museum hosts holiday week exhibitions 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Museum recently opened two family-friendly exhibitions, the popular “Holiday Express Train Show” and “Local Heroes: What’s Your Emergency?” Both are on display now, and the Museum announcd special holiday week Museums On Us promotion.

Bank of America and Merrill Lynch cardholders are invited to the Fairfield Museum (370 Beach Road) free of charge from Dec. 26 through Dec. 31 courtesy of the Bank of America Museums on Us program. In addition to this special week, the program provides free general admission to 150 of the nation’s finest arts, cultural and educational institutions during the first full weekend of every month.

The partnership is a continuation of a special relationship between the Museum and Bank of America, said the Museum’s Executive Director Mike Jehle. “Bank of America’s generous Museums On Us program helps the Fairfield Museum welcome new visitors and we are delighted to be a part of this wonderful initiative.”

“We’re very excited to partner with the Fairfield Museum and History Center in celebrating the holidays with these unique and fun exhibits that bring together all ages in the local community,” said Bill Tommins, Southern Connecticut market president, Bank of America. “Through the Museums on Us program, we are able to connect more people to the offerings of the museum, highlighting some of the many resources that make Fairfield County such a vibrant community.”

To qualify for the Museums on Us program, Bank of America and Merrill Lynch customers simply present their credit or debit card and a valid photo ID to gain one free general admission. For more information visit Fairfieldhistory.org or BankofAmerica.com.

Train Show Hours & Admission are: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Fridays (Dec. 20, 27 & Jan. 3), 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. On weekdays during the school vacation week (Dec. 23, 24, 26, 30 & 31), the Show will be open from 1 0 a.m.-4 p.m. Holiday Express Train Show is free for Members and children ages 5 and under; $5 for adults and $3 for students/seniors. For special events and more information visit Fairfieldhistory.org.