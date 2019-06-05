Part of the Fairfield Museum exhibition, "An American Story: Finding Home in Fairfield County." Part of the Fairfield Museum exhibition, "An American Story: Finding Home in Fairfield County." Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Museum Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Museum Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield Museum wins national honor 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The American Association for State and Local History (AASLH) recently announced that the Fairfield Museum and History Center is the recipient of an Award of Excellence for the exhibition “An American Story: Finding Home in Fairfield County.” The AASLH Leadership in History Awards, now in its 74th year, is the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history.

A series of photographic portraits and biographical narratives, An American Story honored the centennial of the Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants. The exhibition shared how eight refugees and immigrants from Cambodia, Congo, Cuba, Hungary, India, Rwanda, and Syria rebuilt their lives in Fairfield County and created a sense of home. Originally displayed from Feb. 8 to June 23, 2018, An American Story will make an October 2020 appearance at the Greenwich Historical Society’s Museum Galleries, open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

This year, AASLH conferred 50 national awards honoring people, projects, exhibits, and publications. The winners represent the best in the field and provide leadership for the future of state and local history. Presentation of the awards will be made during the 2019 AASLH Annual Meeting in Philadelphia in August.

The AASLH awards program was initiated in 1945 to establish and encourage standards of excellence in the collection, preservation, and interpretation of state and local history throughout the United States. The AASLH Leadership in History Awards not only honor significant achievement in the field of state and local history, but also bring public recognition of the opportunities for small and large organizations, institutions, and programs to make contributions in this arena.

The American Association for State and Local History is a not-for-profit professional organization of individuals and institutions working to preserve and promote history. From its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee, AASLH provides leadership, service, and support for its members who preserve and interpret state and local history in order to make the past more meaningful to all people. AASLH publishes books, technical publications, a quarterly magazine, and maintains numerous affinity communities and committees serving a broad range of constituents across the historical community. The association also sponsors an annual meeting, regional and national training in-person workshops, and online training. For more information about the Leadership in History Awards, contact AASLH at 615-320-3203, or go to www.aaslh.org.