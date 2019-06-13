FILE PHOTO FILE PHOTO Photo: Tara O'Neill / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Tara O'Neill / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield PD asks public to help ID burglary suspects 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Town police are hoping members of the public might be able to provide information that leads to the identification of two suspects involved in a burglary.

Around 5:20 a.m. Monday, an unknown man forced his way through a back door of Tuttobene Restaurant and Bar at 238 Post Road.

Police said the suspect was driven to the scene by a Hispanic woman, driving a black Buick Encore with no front plate and a handicap placard in the windshield.

The suspect, a black man, was completely covered inside the restaurant and appeared to be wearing plastic over his hands and used towels to pick up items, police said.

Anyone with information can call Fairfield police at 203-254-4840. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting FPD and the tip to CRIMES (274637) or by going to www.fpdct.com/tips.