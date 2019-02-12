Fairfield PD warns residents of tax scams

FAIRFIELD — As Monday, April 15 approaches, town police are warning residents about possible tax-related scams.

“Every tax season, we receive reports of scammers attempting to impersonate IRS employees,” police said Tuesday. “Our elderly community members are typically the most vulnerable to these types of scams.”

Police shared a short YouTube video on how to spot potential scammers.

As a reminder, police said the IRS will never call and demand immediate payment. The agency will not call for owed taxes without first sending a bill in the mail.

The IRS will not demand a resident pays taxes without allowing the resident to question or appeal the amount owed. The IRS will not require payment in a certain way — most scammers tend to require payment with a prepaid debit card.

The IRS will not ask a resient to provide their credit or debit card numbers over the phone, or threaten to bring in police or other agencies to arrest someone for not paying.

“Best advice when you or someone you know receives a supicious call caliming to be the IRS is to hang up,” police said.

Report any incidents to Fairfield police at 203-254-4800.