Fairfield Plan & Zoning Commission candidate: Lenny Braman

Lenny Braman

Democrat

Plan & Zoning Commission candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: no

Current job: Attorney: Partner at Wofsey Rosen Kweskin & Kuriansky LLP

Education: Hunter College High School, Columbia College, Harvard Law School

The most important issue in this election: If elected, my first responsibility would be to listen to all sides of issues that come before me, ask tough questions, and make informed decisions. In that context, a top priority of mine would be sustainable growth that protects our town’s environment, saves costs and maintains our quality of life.

Other issues: I want to capitalize on the qualities that make Fairfield a great place to live - such as our incredible schools, businesses, neighborhoods, beaches and open spaces. I want to encourage smart, responsible development that helps ensure our town remains a great place for our children and grandchildren.

Family: My wife Annie (a third-generation Fairfielder) and I are proud parents of three beautiful children - ages 1, 3 and 5 - all current or future students in Fairfield public schools. We love spending family time at the Town Green, Penfield Beach and Lake Mohegan.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Fairfield Democratic Town Committee; Congregation B'nai Israel

Campaign website: facebook.com/Braman2019