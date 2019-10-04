Fairfield Plan and Zoning Commission candidate: Meg Francis

Meg Francis

Republican

Plan and Zoning Commission candidate

Fairfield

Age 66

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Retired Bond Fund Manager, State of CT, DECD (Dept. of Econ. & Commun. Dev.)

Education: Mount Saint Joseph Academy, University of Saint Joseph, Master's in Urban Planning - SCSU

The most important issue in this election: Applications for development are presented to the TPZ. We listen, ask questions, evaluate the project's impact on neighborhood character, traffic, parking, safety, site location; consider relationships with the surroundings, overall benefits to the town and, importantly, relevant laws and regulations. Then vote to approve, deny or approve with conditions.

Other issues: As we update the Town's Plan of Conservation and Development, the TPZ will conduct neighborhood information sessions, seeking citizen input as to how the town should develop over the next decade. Also, TPZ updates its regulations on an ongoing basis; a current focus is guidelines for the Transit Oriented Districts.

Family: Husband, Steve - CFO at a Bridgeport manufacturer; Son, Stephen - Dir. of PT, OT, & Speech at a hospital in VA; Daughter, Kerry, M.D., Rhodes Scholar - Dir. of Health at a college in MA & an ER pediatrician; Daughter, Elizabeth - Vice Pres. of a global Fin. Investment firm, Chicago

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Currently: TPZ, Republican Town Comm., League of Women Voters, St. Pius X parish, Friend of Bigelow Center, Pequot Library, Black Rock Garden Club, Mill River Wetland Comm., CT Audubon Society, and Fairfield Museum. Formerly: Board of Finance (6 years) and RTM (10 years)