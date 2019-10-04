Fairfield Plan and Zoning Commission candidate: Matthew Wagner

Matthew Wagner
Republican
Plan and Zoning Commission candidate
Fairfield
Age 48
Incumbent: yes
Current job: PDC Brands
Education: Avon Old Farms School, University of Rochester, JD
The most important issue in this election: Completing revision to master plan and revisions to regulations around Metro Center.
Other issues: Community. Vision. Leadership.
Family: Married with three children.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: TPZ Commissioner since 2009. Chairman December 2013 to present.