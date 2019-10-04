Search 
Fri Oct 4 2019

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, October 4 News
News

Fairfield Plan and Zoning Commission candidate: Donan Meyer

|on 

Donan Meyer

Democrat

Plan and Zoning Commission candidate

Fairfield

Age 53

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Odyssey Logistics 7 Technology

Education: Fairfield Prep, Norwalk High School, University of Connecticut

The most important issue in this election: Balancing residential and commercial development to fit the needs of all of Fairfield's residents

Other issues: Making sure our schools remain competitive in the county and responsible development that increases the grand list

Family: Married going on 23 years, three children that are products of the Fairfield Public School system

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: TPZ, OLAS Religious Education volunteer

loading