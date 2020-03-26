Lisa Dennis, 48, was arrested on March 15 and charged with third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer. She was also charged for the prior alleged offenses of sixth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer. less Lisa Dennis, 48, was arrested on March 15 and charged with third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer. She was also charged for the prior alleged offenses of ... more Photo: / Fairfield Police Department Photo: / Fairfield Police Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield Police: Woman arrested for alleged assault had outstanding warrants 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman on March 15, according to police.

Police said Lisa Anne Dennis, 48, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer. She was also charged for the prior alleged offenses of sixth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer.

In a report from the Fairfield Police Department, police said officers were called to Dennis’s Grasmere Avenue home where a victim reported that Dennis had kicked her out of the house and struck her in the face. The victim told police that Dennis had also grabbed her hair and struck her multiple times in the face while in the driveway.

Police said a neighbor then approached officers on scene and said she observed Lisa get the victim into a headlock and strike her multiple times in the face.

At the scene, police said Dennis, who gave officers an alias instead of her real name, was issued a misdemeanor summons and signed a promise to appear in court.

When police discovered the name was an alias, and that Dennis had outstanding warrants from the department, the report said they drove back to her place of residence and placed her under arrest. She was was unable to post her $5,000 bond and was set to appear at the Bridgeport Superior Court on March 16.